Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Council to help unemployed residents by creating opportunities with skills attraction

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 9 2022 - 3:30am
Dubbo Regional Council Economic development and marketing manager Josie Howard. Picture: Belinda Soole

Dubbo City Council wants to throw more support behind the unemployed residents in town by creating opportunities relating to skills attraction and retention.

