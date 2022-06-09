Dubbo City Council wants to throw more support behind the unemployed residents in town by creating opportunities relating to skills attraction and retention.
Dubbo's Manager Economic Development and Marketing Josie Howard will deliver a presentation outlining the current economic environment for the Dubbo Region.
"The Dubbo Region has a long term low unemployment rate which is a key challenge in this current climate," Ms Howards report to council said.
"Industry and State Government agencies have been consulted as part of the process of building programs in the attraction and retention of skilled people to combat this challenge."
She will also present the history of Council's new resident attraction programs and the successes and learnings from the focused skills attraction programs, as well as future opportunities.
Council engaged with multiple different organisations including the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce for consultation on the importance of skills attraction and level of focus required.
"Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry identified skills attraction as a key challenge to Dubbo Region's continued growth and economic sustainability and supported the work of Council in both technical delivery and marketing assistance in strategic collaborative programs," she said.
They also identified the need for the provision of assets for individual business use for employee attraction.
Other agencies contacted were NSW Government Agencies including including NSW Training Services, Department of Regional NSW, Transport for NSW, NSW Office of Regional Economic Development.
"All consulted agreed on the importance and impact of practical application of skills attraction to deliver sustainable economic growth in Regional NSW," Ms Howard said.
According to the report skills and new resident attraction has an identified budget in the operational budget for Economic Development and Marketing separate to Economic Development Projects.
This funding allocation will allow for focused resources to be apportioned to the overall delivery of economic development support and services.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
