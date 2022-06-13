Daily Liberal
Good News

Macquarie Correctional Centre's Gregory Rapley receives Australian Corrections Medal

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:09am, first published 1:00am
Macquarie Correctional Centre's Gregory Rapley has received an Australian Correctional Medal for his distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday honours list. Picture: Supplied/File

This year five Corrective Services NSW staff were awarded the Australian Corrections Medal for distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday honours list.

