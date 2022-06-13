This year five Corrective Services NSW staff were awarded the Australian Corrections Medal for distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday honours list.
Among them is Macquarie Correctional Centre's Manager of Industries, Gregory Rapley who has been recognised for his outstanding service, leadership and commitment to reducing reoffending.
Mr Rapley began his career with Corrective Services NSW in 2007 as a laundry overseer, before he was later promoted to Chief Industries Officer, Principal Industries officer and then to his current position where he oversees the employment and education of 400 inmates.
He keeps inmates focused and engaged on their work duties throughout demanding 16-hour workdays.
According to his citation, his project management skills were critical when he oversaw the construction of Corrective Services NSW first dormitory-style centre - Macquarie Correctional.
He helped manage the construction of an additional programs building, which used workshop and inmate labour, which had proven to be a huge cost-saving exercise.
Corrective Services NSW said Mr Rapley embodies all the hallmarks of a dedicated, relentless and passionate manager who faces unpredictable and fluid environments head on.
Upon receiving the award Mr Rapley said it was a "great honour" to be nominated.
"I have the privilege of working in a forward-thinking correctional centre with a great team of like-minded people with a common goal," Mr Rapley said.
"Working at Macquarie has allowed me to manage inmates in a wide variety of employment options and has enabled my team to help inmates gain trade skills and education which will help them with their reintegration to the community."
Other award recipients include, general manager of strategic population management Walid Wally Elguindy; Glen Innes Correctional Centre's services and programs officer Kerrie Mosman; Fairfield Community Corrections team leader Sarah Riley-Marsh; and Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre governor Adam Wilkinson.
Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee congratulated the recipients, whose excellence has been demonstrated across a variety of areas.
"CSNSW staff work exceptionally hard to rehabilitate offenders so they can begin a new life outside prison and to keep our community safe," Mr Lee said.
"Their tireless efforts inside and outside prison are often unseen to the public and it cannot be stressed enough how critical their work is.
"They stand as exemplary role models for their colleagues and deserve recognition for their achievements and the positive impact they've had on the community, enhancing our prison system and promoting offender rehabilitation."
CSNSW Commissioner Kevin Corcoran said the five staff members were valuable, respected and dedicated leaders who are a credit to the organisation.
"Walid, Kerrie, Gregory, Sarah and Adam are an inspiration to their colleagues - they step up to challenges, they mentor peers and are a positive influence for all staff," he said.
"The Australian Corrections Medal is the highest honour corrective services staff members can receive. These staff demonstrate the calibre of people we have working in the organisation and I congratulate them for this national recognition."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
