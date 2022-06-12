"I was surprised someone thought enough of me to nominate me for it."
That was Michael White's reaction to receiving an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his years of service with the Army and Air Force cadets.
"I'm flattered, I really didn't expect this," he said.
Mr White started off running the Army cadets in 1978 and was told that if he continued with it for 12 years he would receive a long service medal. He told them there was no chance of that happening.
"Lo and behold 38 years later I'm still doing something that started off as a hobby but I became really passionate about it and saw the benefits it had on the younger people in the community," he said.
Growing up Mr White joined the air training call, a precursor to the Australian Air Force cadets, and he found that gave him direction and motivation in his life.
He went on to join the NSW Police force at 19-years-old.
"I wanted to give something back to the kids of the day so they could have the same thing I had," he said.
Mr White said the cadet movements and youth organisations provide character building in a safe environment.
"It's also a chance to look at service life and to build a better class of Australian citizen," he said.
When looking back on his time with the cadets there are a few things that stand out to Mr White.
In 2007, Dubbo Council granted the cadets Freedom of Entry to Dubbo to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 313 Squadron. Ten years later the cadets exercised that right with a freedom of entry parade to celebrate the 50th anniversary.
"I was in charge of a tri-service camp in Darwin for the army, navy and air force which was hosted by the defence force to show 60 cadets what operational service life was like, so that was quite a highlight for me," he said.
"In 2012 I took Air Force cadets to Canada as part of the annual international exchange program that had 80 cadets from 12 different countries and that was a real buzz for me and not just the cadets involved."
When Mr White was busy with work in the police force, he gave away the cadets for a period of time but when he retired he found himself needing something to keep his interest.
"After 20 years with Army cadets, I switched to the Air Force cadets," he said.
"I was visiting Williamstown RAAF and a smart looking Lieutenant Cornel came up to me and said 'I was one of your cadets, I got so much fulfilment out of it and wanted to make a career and look where I am now', not everyone becomes a lieutenant cornel but for them to come and say G'Day to this old fella, it means a lot."
Mr White said the award wasn't just his alone, but went to everyone who has helped him along the way.
"I've had good people work with me, this award isn't really mine, but for the collective group of people that have helped me or as a team made these things happen," he said.
"I'm lucky to have had people in both organisations, Army and Air Force cadets that have made things happen."
Mr White wanted to encourage other young people to get involved with the cadets, as it can provide "amazing" life opportunities.
"The cadets really helped shape my life and there is no better environment," he said.
"It gives you some amazing life skills, and you get a taste of service life, and it isn't just for the elite but it is also affordable for those that may not have much money."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
