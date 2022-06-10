A collaboration between Dubbo Community Men's Shed and another non-profit is providing valuable "connection to community" for people with disabilities.
Over the last four months, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support service breakthru Dubbo has been holding a 'men's shed woodwork program' for its customers.
In the program, patrons from the breakthru hub learn to make various practical items from wood, by hand.
Working at the shed has certainly won over Daniel Pocock, one of breakthru's customers.
"It's something to do, something different," he said.
"I enjoy doing woodwork, I used to do it when I was at school. I've learnt new things now."
Mr Pocock had been polishing a newly finished coat rack. The project started from scratch, with cut pieces of wood, then steaming of the timber, and finally three coats of oil. It took a few visits over three weeks to complete.
The woodwork program is for everyone, regardless of the shed's masculine origins. Samantha Rolls, another customer, said she enjoyed the change of scenery from the breakthru hub and meeting new people.
Her favourite project so far has been a pot plant holder gifted to her mother.
"My mum has like hundreds of plants," Ms Rolls said.
Helping the team of customers with their coat racks was disability support worker Michael Wakefield. Mr Wakefield said the team had worked on six woodwork projects since they first started the program. Projects included birdhouses, caddy boxes for garden supplies or barbeque tools, with a rope and timber door mat next on the agenda.
Another support worker, Brydon Ramien, said feedback from the customers indicated that the woodwork program was a great hit.
"They love it. They look forward to it each week," Mr Ramien said.
"Specially after we finish the day, they're excited to come back next week to finish a project that they can take home to their families. Their parents love it as well."
Whenever customer Nicholas Garraway is quizzed about his visits to the shed, support workers said his go-to line is 'whatever happens at the men's shed, stays at the men's shed'.
Personal satisfaction was one of the main goals that Kerryn Shearman, manager at breakthru Dubbo, wanted to achieve for her customers. She found the woodwork program at the Dubbo Community Men's Shed made them feel "happy, involved, and included".
"They're building things with their own hands. It's that valuable feeling like they belong to something, like they're part of something a little bit bigger... that's what they're getting out of it," Ms Shearman said.
Dubbo Community Men's Shed secretary John Gibson said they had taught breakthru customers about measuring, sanding, painting, and perfecting projects. He said it was "good fun" whenever they attended.
"It's good that we're getting joined in with other community groups, it's in our name," Mr Gibson said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
