Daily Liberal

Disability support service breakthru partners up with Dubbo community Men's shed

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A collaboration between Dubbo Community Men's Shed and another non-profit is providing valuable "connection to community" for people with disabilities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.