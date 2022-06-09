An Aladdin's cave constructed from thousands of colourful bottles lies about 10 minutes from Dubbo on the Dunedoo road.
Jan Gilmour and her partner Brian Lewis have built a wonderland for the imagination in the garden of their property, with many of the attractions based on characters and locations from well-known fairy tales.
The pair moved to the 14.7 hectare holding 30 years ago, and what was denuded of trees is now full of foliage galore.
There's an impressive array of West Australian gumnuts and Moreton Bay Fig along with charming surprises at every turn - rustic chairs set up for the Three Bears to enjoy bowls of porridge, Jurassic Park, Enid Blyton's Faraway Tree, tiny houses and tea things laid out for fairy folk.
But the main attraction is Aladdin's cave, a yurt-style building made with 3000 antique and rare bottles cemented into the walls.
The 1.8-metre wide imaginative bottle house has been a family project. It includes bottles of every age and description along with jugs and ceramic ornaments.
The bottle house has a gravel floor and contains an old metal storage chest of 'treasure' stands in pride of place along with a range of display items including antique dolls, miniature bottles and an ornamental Egyptian brass urn and goblets set out on a tray.
Almost 1000 additional bottles are suspended from marine rope, lined up on support beams and overflow from an old laundry copper or scattered around the cave.
The exterior of the bottle holds more surprises including an emu, and Harry Potter looking down from a magical car created from a Morris Minor bumper bar, motorcycle tyres and the grille of an old Holden Statesman.
"That's the lamp genie's come from, and I've got the lid on it because I don't want her getting back in the bottle, because it would leave a gap in the wall," Ms Gilmour said while looking at the exterior of the cave, which also featured bottles recreating a genie.
Inspiration for the cave came from the couple's children and grandchildren who have each helped build the magical space and have even personalised some bottles with photographs and mementos that preserve like time casuals.
Older family members have distinctive bottles too, ranging from shorthand messages and shells to a jar of preserved centipedes.
While there's plenty for the eye to see, Ms Gilmour said they were still adding to the space.
"If I see something unusual, yes [I add to it] or if one of the kids might give us something ... but we're banned from going to garage sales. We've had ourselves banned for a few years," she joked.
The bottle house garden is located at 37R Dunedoo Road. Further information about tours can be obtained by telephoning 0427 409 257.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
