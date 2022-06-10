Life hasn't always been kind to Robyn McLean.
As a transgender woman who suffered at various points in her life, was suicidal, has ongoing health issues and went through a traumatic injury at 20-years-old, she has needed more help then most.
Ms McLean is still here because of the generosity of the Salvation Army.
"I wouldn't be here today without the brilliant programs they have initiated," she said.
Ms McLean first came to the Orana Salvation Army when she was in financial distress in 2014, going through one of the finance programs to help her get back on her feet.
"I was a mess, I was borderline suicidal and they helped me learn that I can only do the best that I can do and to not sell myself short," she said.
In 2014 Ms McLean was also in a volatile work situation and was welcomed into the Orana Salvation Army.
"They don't push anyone away, it doesn't matter your religion, race, sexuality, there is no judgement, they are just phenomenal and that's why I continue to come here," she said.
"They have helped me come leaps and bounds and I'm just amazed at how far I've come, they really did make a remarkable difference in my own life."
When she finally had part of her life together, she wanted to give back, so she asked if she could volunteer to give back to those who "saved her".
"Volunteering is just wonderful, I love it, on the days I know I'm going to be volunteering, I just spring out of bed," she said.
"I love sitting and talking to others, and listening to what is going on in their lives, sometimes people just need a listening ear."
Ms McLean has had respect for the Salvation Armey ever since she nearly severed her hand off at just 20-years-old.
The Salvation Army were the first to bounce into action.
"They somehow found out and were at Tamworth hospital before I even got there, and I'll never forget that," she said.
"There's no questions asked, they have devotion from the time they open their eyes to the time their head hits the pillow."
Ms McLean said the people who come to the Salvation Army might be overwhelmed or going through some of the toughest moments of their lives and think that no-one can understand what they are going through.
That isn't the case for Ms McLean though.
"I lived them, I've been there, I understand," she said.
Ms McLean has a certificate three in community services and wants to get her cert four, but has heard there is a degree in mentoring that she wants to aim for.
"I've always loved helping people and my friends always say that to me," she said.
Since January Ms McLean has only missed volunteering at one program.
"They really help people find themselves, and that's what they've done for me. I struggle with my illness daily but coming to these programs and helping has saved my life," she said.
This is why Ms McLean says fundraising is so important.
"They need money to be able to run these programs, without them a lot of people would miss out," she said.
"You can think you have life sewn up, but then have it all hit the fan, I thought I had it together and then my body had other plans and it all hit the fan."
The message from Ms McLean was clear, "it doesn't matter who you are, everyone needs help sometimes."
"The Dubbo community have different needs and it's important we are there to help them," she said.
Ms McLean only had words of praise for the people who helped save and change her life.
"They are saints, they are up there with the man upstairs, I can't speak highly enough, I wouldn't be here without them," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
