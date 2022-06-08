Sheep, clocks, spiders, stars and scarecrows took to the stage at Dubbo Eisteddfod on Wednesday, June 8.
The Nursery Rhymes in Costumes section saw plenty of brave, young students sing their favourite little tune.
Advertisement
The Kindergarten students from St Lawrence Primary School were praised for their "bravery" and "amazing" costumes by adjudicator Adele Robertson.
She also congratulated the parents and relatives for the costumes they had made and for the support they showed the children by attending.
READ MORE:
In group one, Jessica was awarded first place, followed by Lucy and Ella.
Group two's winner was Sophia with Hickery Dickery Dock, followed by Penny who performed Miss Polly and third place went to Oliver with his version of Humpty Dumpty.
"The costumes were so inventive and the kids performed in them easily and well," Ms Robertson said.
"The memorisation was excellent, their voices were strong and for their age they did wonderfully, it was a great afternoon."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.