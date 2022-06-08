Daily Liberal
Good News

Mother and daughter Susan and Rachael on working together at Dubbo Area Nursing Services

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY LOVE: Susan Brassington loves working with her daughter Rachael Rivett at DANS. Picture: SUPPLIED

Susan Brassington and Rachael Rivett love working together at Dubbo Area Nursing Services for a number of reasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.