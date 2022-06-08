Susan Brassington and Rachael Rivett love working together at Dubbo Area Nursing Services for a number of reasons.
Ms Brassington works as the registered nurse, while Ms Rivett the financial officer.
They also happen to be mother and daughter.
"It's really awesome to come to work and get to see my family, this is extra time that I would usually not get to see my mum, especially when we get to catch up and go out for a pub lunch," Ms Rivett said.
Ms Brassington had been working at DANS for around 14 months when a position became available in the office.
"I was not aware of this until my daughter was told by a friend who she worked with about this vacancy. My daughter applied and has now been working at DANS for over four years," she said.
Hopefully one day I will be able to have the opportunity to work with my children.- Rachael Rivett
Ms Rivett said that a position came up for an office manager and she was due to return to her old job after maternity leave and figured she would try something different.
"I wasn't sure at the time how the company felt about family members working together so I mentioned it straight away in my interview and the rest is history," she said.
Ms Rivett said "not in a million years" did she think she would be working with her mother unless she was going to work in a hospital.
"But that was never going to happen, as I'm a numbers person!" she said.
"I love that we both do completely different roles and as a team we help make a difference in the community every day."
Ms Brassington said despite having different roles she cherishes being able to go into the office or to social gatherings to see her daughter.
"As our careers follow different paths I never thought we would have the opportunity to work together. It's great knowing that we work for the same company and are both very happy working at DANS," she said.
Ms Rivett said there were no downfalls to working together because they stuck to their lanes and respected each other professionally.
"We both have an understanding of our different roles and can appreciate what we do and how our different skills contribute to the company," Ms Brassington said.
Ms Rivett said she felt blessed to be working at DANS, with "a really good bunch of people".
"We call the owner Jacqui a leprechaun because she has this knack of attracting the right people to come and join the team just as she needs them just like magic," she said.
Ms Rivett started in DANS as an office manager and then moved into the finance manager role.
"I love that I have learnt the admin side of the business from the ground up and that I have been able to use my years of experience to help build my role," she said.
Ms Brassington said the staff at DANS were very helpful and "nothing is too much trouble".
"I feel respected and appreciated at all times...I love my role as a registered nurse and really enjoy caring for our clients in their own homes as long as possible, this is very gratifying to me," she said.
Ms Rivett said she felt "super lucky" to have this experience with her mother.
"Hopefully one day I will be able to have the opportunity to work with my children," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
