You won't meet two people more passionate about their jobs at the Salvation Army than Kelly Salisbury and Kellie Williams.
Ms Salisbury works as a trainee financial counsellor who helps people in financial hardship.
"We don't provide emergency relief but we can sit down and discuss peoples situations," she said.
Her role allows her to help people that might have an outstanding electricity bill they can't pay or if they've lost their job and have loan repayments they can't make.
"We can advocate for them and help them work out different options that they're able to put in place," she said.
"If someone is thinking about declaring bankruptcy we actually line the pros and cons of that and provide another option and if that's not the way they want to go."
Ms Salisbury explained that they never tell people what to do but line up the options for people.
One program that the Salvation Army offers is 'You're the boss' where Ms Salisbury helps residents work through different topics to help you understand your own behaviours around money and how you can change them.
"It allows for confidence and understanding around finance, and you can spot danger signs and avoid crises before they arise," she said.
"We hold their hand through the whole journey."
Ms Salisbury is one of two financial counsellors at Orana's Salvation Army and has been working in the position for over seven months now.
"I've got a financial planning background and I always wanted to help people," she said.
After a friend told her about the role, she did a search on Seek and thought she would apply.
"I didn't want to leave my experience behind, but wanted to do something with community services, I want to help people and there's nothing better then that," she said.
"You don't want people in distress but sitting down and having a chat and letting them know what their options are you see the relief in their face, and at the end of the day you can get peoples debts waived for certain reasons why and it's just very rewarding."
Ms Salisbury said in her position, it isn't a one stop shop.
"The appointments can go on for a while depending on what they need and if people need referrals to other places we can refer them on and get them that help," she said.
Kellie Williams has been working at Orana Salvation Army for three years now and wears many hats, taking on as much work as she can.
As an emergency relief facilitator, that involves distributing various kinds of relief such as eftpos card or vouchers, food parcels, advice regarding programs in house and out in the community.
Ms Williams also completes referrals on participants needs, and is an advocate on their behalf. She currently hosts tea and coffee to build up social connection in the community and she hopes to start meals in the future.
"We create connection from the church to the community, and community to community to build it up," she said.
I feel its important because everyone needs help sometime.- Kellie Williams
"There are lots of people out there who don't have many friends or family and they can come down, it's really nice."
Having been in the role for a few years now, Ms Williams has had the honour of growing with her participants.
"It's been an absolute pleasure and I've seen babies grow up so it's fantastic," she said.
Another role that Ms Williams has is facilitating SAL Connect with a "lovely" team of ladies that volunteer eight hours a week.
"Without their help I can't do my job and they help work alongside me to help serve meals to the community, talk to them and build that support system around them," she said.
Ms Williams has been attending Church for most of her life which is why, when the job became available she put in an application.
"I truly believe that the salvos have benefited me spiritually and personally, so that's why I went for the job in the first place and I just like to help people," she said.
The long list of things Ms Williams does seems to never end, she will be co-facilitating a new program called See Change, she collects Food Rescue, helps support a zero to five music program and more.
"I think these programs are so important, especially SAL Connect because it gives people a safe place to go to, it gives them a connection to something, whether it be the church, the team or other people," she said.
"I believe that social connection is so important because without it people become isolated and depressed, it affects their mental health.
"I feel its important because everyone needs help sometime."
If you would like to know more about the programs mentioned in the article you can ring the office at the Salvation Army on 6881 8280, or attend open days on Tuesday and Friday between 11am-2pm.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
