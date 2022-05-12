A small but mighty Red Shield Appeal launch from Orana Salvation Army

news, local-news, red shield appeal, salvation army

A small group turned out for the opening of the Salvation Army's Red Shield appeal on Thursday, May 12. The group's target is to raise $20,000 that they can put back into helping Orana residents. Orana Salvation Army captain Lara Sutcliffe said she was really happy the Red Shield has gotten off the ground again this year. "Our aim is $20,000 and we hope the community gets behind it and supports us so we can help and give hope where it's needed most," she said. Orana Salvation Army captain David Sutcliffe said there were many people who were reaching out to them for help. "I think during COVID people were getting extra payments but those have stopped so people are facing financial hardships," he said. "People were also at home a lot so they were ordering online a lot and using Afterpay, which is fun at the start but ends up quite dangerous when you have to start paying it all back." Mr Sutcliffe said sometimes people just need someone to talk to and with a big housing crisis in the region at the moment people were doing it tough. "We have two rural chaplains who go and visit farmers to offer support and help them with things around the property, just offering that connection," he said. The Salvation Army will be setting up a stall at the Dubbo Show for residents to come and have a tea or coffee and a chat. "This is our chance to connect with the people who need help and create that lasting bond, he said. The Red Shield appeal is the Salvation Army's main fundraiser, and according to Mr Sutcliffe the money raised goes towards helping those in their community programs, funding the financial counsellors, enables them to get meals and provide support. READ MORE: "We can then help those who have lost everything, for example we would be able to provide a kit for someone who lost their home in a fire, or someone who might have lost their job and needs groceries," Mr Sutcliffe said. There are a few different ways the organisation is asking for help this year. "Those are our two main ways to help out this year, the digital door knock is the modern way of door knocking," he said. "The money raised will go a long way to achieve our goals for supporting our community this year." Dubbo Regional Councillor Matt Wright attended the opening and had nothing but praise for the work the Salvation Army does. "The Red Shield appeal has been running for over 50 years now so the fact it's lasted this long is testament that is well supported," he said. "The money collected locally stays local and that's a really key part to it." Cr Wright pointed out that other organically grown charity organisations have been successful because people have been aware the money stays local. "So, it's important that people understand that the Salvation Army will be helping people in our local community," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/c7689bdb-de56-461b-ba88-4377a275b1c0.JPG/r0_330_3264_2174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg