A local environmental group has raised concerns over the inadequate protection of Dubbo's tree canopy cover. Barbara Sutherland from SOS (Save our Street) Trees Dubbo is worried that a lack of strong policies to protect public and private trees would lead to an unbearably hot climate in Dubbo. "We don't need a community where the only way you can get around is an air conditioned car," she said. "I'm just absolutely appalled... when a new house is purchased, the first thing that so many people do is just remove all the trees. We can't afford it in this hot, dry community. We've been doing that for nearly 30 years. We have to stop." Apart from Tamworth, Dubbo is the only other large regional centre that does not have a Tree Preservation Order (TPO). TPOs look after valuable trees by mandating consent for their removal. At present, landholders can clear native and non-native trees in all areas of the local government area with little interference from the Dubbo Regional Council, unless a tree is on the Significant Tree Register. The register for Dubbo consists of 40 odd trees and extends protection to them only, not their entire species. READ ALSO: Dubbo's Street Tree Planting budget had been zero until 2020 when the council allocated more than $600,000 a year in funding for planting trees, which was reduced to $100,000 last year. Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson said that the newly-elected council had proposed to continue with street tree funding at $100,000 for the next financial year. He attributed the drastic reduction in the budget for planting tree to "poor financial management from the last council". "We as a council need to make sure we get back to a positive financial position and that's our number one priority," Cr Dickerson said. Cr Josh Black pointed out that Dubbo only has a 16 per cent tree canopy cover which was really low compared to most other councils in regional and major cities. He said Tree Preservation Orders did seem to work in other councils. The trees issue is on the agenda for the 5:30 pm council meeting on May 12. Residents can watch via livestream. Do you have something to say? Submit a letter to the editor

