Detective Sergeant Mark Meredith was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for service to the community earlier this year, and now he has been awarded with an Australian Police Medal.
Mr Meredith joined the NSW Police Force as a Probationary Constable in 1988 and was posted to the Dubbo Police Station where he has dedicated his policing career to rural NSW and criminal investigation, and is recognised for his selfless commitment to regional communities.
"You read about other people that are quite special and have done some wonderful things, so for it to come my way is amazing, really amazing," he said in January when awarded the OAM.
Mr Meredith has been at the forefront of many major investigations in drug distribution and homicides that have had significant national focus, and he has led crime reduction strategies that have achieved outstanding results in prosecutions and regional crime prevention.
He is recognised across his community as a trusted and valued police officer. He has suffered personal tragedy, yet has become even more engaged with the community to educate young males on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
"In the early days in a lot of organisations, not just the police force, you wouldn't speak about these things," he said.
"You put it in a box and cover it up, or you'd go to the pub and have a beer and that was the medicine to fix things, and it just doesn't fix things.
"So that's the legacy that Perry has left me and that's what I want to try and share with everyone."
Mr Meredith was born and bred in Dubbo and after graduating from the police academy in March 1988, immediately returned to the town to begin his career. He said this was one of the best decisions he made.
"I get asked a lot over the years 'gee it must have been hard Mark policing in your own town'," he said.
"Well it's quite the contrary, it made my job so much easier, because I knew everyone, and if someone turns up in uniform they often say 'I want to talk to Mark Meredith'."
Mr Meredith's ties with the community in significant investigations has enabled a streamlined flow of information between investigators, victims and families.
He has shown outstanding victim care at times of crisis and is known to continue that support in the months and years that follow.
The Detective Sergeant's message to people in the community is to be open to helping out others.
"There's always someone else worse off than you," he said.
Mr Meredith is highly commended for his exceptional commitment and devotion to his community and exemplary policing service for over 32 years.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
