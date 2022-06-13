It's been 122 years since Dubbo was first blanketed with snow, but will we see more any time soon?
Wetherzone meteorologist James Rout said despite Dubbo sitting four degrees below average for this time of year, it was unlikely we would see people taking to the streets for 'snowballing' as reported by the local newspaper in 1900.
"We are expecting snow showers in the week for that area [including Orange and Oberon], but not for Dubbo," he said.
While snow is unlikely to fall in Dubbo this week, we took a look back at the Dubbo Liberal and Macquarie Advocate which on Saturday July 7, 1900 reported an "unprecedented occurrence" of snowfall.
"If we except a few vaguely-remembered instances of slight falls for a few seconds in long by-gone years, we may say that the event was absolutely the first of its kind in this part of the colony," the newspaper reported.
The snow was reported to have fallen lightly just after 6pm on Thursday evening July 5. However by 8pm it began to gain public attention.
"By 8 o'clock there was enough to encourage the younger and more lively member of the community to commence the historic pastime so popular in cold climates - 'snowballing'," the report read.
By 10pm the snow had ceased, and the mizzling rain that followed "gradually broke into and ate away the mantle of white which an hour before lay almost uninterruptedly over the town and neighbourhood".
Overall the town had received as much as three and four inches of snow, the temperature falling "a few degrees above freezing point" and later sank to zero degrees Celsius.
"The evening was perceptibly warmer during the fall than it was immediately before and after," the newspaper said.
"On the whole, snow - so far as we have experienced it - had no terrors for Dubbo; and we may almost go so far to say it will be welcome on any future occasion - provided it does not come too often or stay too long."
According to the newspaper, records taken by meteorological observer revealed it was the first time snow had reached the Dubbo region since observations began just 40 years prior.
It revealed flakes were observed in the air, however disappeared at the lowest stratum of the atmosphere and failed to reach earth.
Newspaper records also revealed the temperature in Dubbo fell to -4.4 degrees Celsius causing a light fall of snow just before daybreak on July 23, 1927.
The Dubbo Liberal and Macquarie Advocate also revealed in August 1954 snow visited Dubbo for the first time in about 23 years, showing residents it "was not a myth".
It reported the flakes were an "outsize, as large as small feathers".
"Their dimensions were commented on by those familiar with snow, whilst doors and windows, in spite of the bitter cold, were thrown open for the uninitiated to get their first sight of the strange phenomenon that they had heard so much of," the newspaper said.
The fall is believed to have lasted for an hour, but if the ground was dry, the newspaper believed moonlight would have made for a fine showing on trees, roofs and the ground.
According to Weatherzone, it's expected to be another cloudy week for Dubbo, with the mercury reaching a top of 16 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
Residents should expect to rug up overnight with the temperature dropping to zero degrees on Wednesday night, and just two degrees on Thursday.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
