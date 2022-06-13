Daily Liberal
Our history: Dubbo Liberal and Macquarie Advocate report 'unprecedented occurrence' of snowfall in 1900

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:07am, first published 2:00am
Two-year-old Rennley Albert rugs up in Dubbo this weekend. Picture: Amy McIntyre

It's been 122 years since Dubbo was first blanketed with snow, but will we see more any time soon?

