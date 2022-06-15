Daily Liberal

Colby Peckham convicted in Dubbo Local Court after attacking an unknown man in a taxi on his way home

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:18am, first published 3:25am
Substance abuse to blame for 'inexplicable' attack on couple in taxi

A Dubbo man who "inexplicably" attacked a couple inside a taxi while waiting at traffic lights, understands substance abuse played a key role.

