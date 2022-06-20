Woman's 'remarkable' achievements help her escape drink driving conviction

A Dubbo hospital worker has been spared a drink driving conviction due to her list of 'highly remarkable' achievements.
Police were patrolling Dubbo when they spotted Emily Glover driving a silver Toyota Corolla along Brisbane Street about 12.30am on May 22 this year.
Officers stopped the 24-year-old for a roadside breath test, which returned a reading of 0.108 - twice the legal limit.
Glover was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where she told officers she had consumed five glasses of champagne since 7pm at the Commercial Hotel, finishing her last drink at about 12.10am.
In Dubbo Local Court last week Glover pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving.
Glover's defence solicitor Luke Clarke handed written submissions for Magistrate Theresa Hamilton to take into account for sentencing.
The court heard Glover and her friends had been waiting for a taxi for about an hour before she "made the mistake" and decided to drive.
Mr Clarke said Glover understood her actions were wrong, and her remorse was outlined in the documents tendered to the magistrate.
He asked the court to consider "maximum leniency" as his client had a list of achievements which were "highly remarkable" and she would be highly unlikely to reoffend.
"Clearly the list of achievements is highly remarkable. Very few people, in my time, have come before the court with good character," he said.
However police prosecutor, Sergeant Edward Knight argued many people come before the court with previous "good character".
"A lot of people have good character for 30 years before they come before the court," he said.
He also raised the issue that Glover noted her last drink was at 12.10am, however she was picked up by police at 12.35am and had claimed in her submissions that they had waited over an hour, which is why she decided to drive.
Mr Clarke however argued the taxi was booked inside the hotel while they were finishing their drinks, an hour before.
Magistrate Hamilton recognised Glover had a limited criminal history, after receiving her licence in 2010.
"She has obviously been a high achiever academically at school and is well thought of in the community, living a pro-social life," she said.
The court heard Glover's need for a licence was high, as she lives almost 70 kilometres away from her work at the Dubbo hospital, and was often required to do night shifts.
"The loss licence in her case would not just be an inconvenience ... it could lead to quite serious repercussions."
Magistrate Hamilton recognised apart from this "serious mistake" she was entitled to have her good character taken into account.
"While true, many come before the court with previous good character, many don't and I think somebody who has otherwise had a pro-social life is entitled to that," she said.
Glover received a conditional release order, to be of good behaviour for 18 months. No conviction was recorded.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
