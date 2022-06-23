Elderly man finally addressing alcohol abuse issues after menacing women with car

A 72-year-old Dubbo man who made multiple attempts to scare two women with a car, after assaulting them has finally begun addressing his long-standing alcohol issues.
Trevor Clive Greene has fronted Dubbo Local Court pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle to menace others with intent, common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Advertisement
According to court documents, the 72-year-old had been drinking at his long time friend's home, when she returned from grocery shopping about 6.30pm on February 18 this year.
The woman was carrying some of the groceries inside when Greene approached her and began speaking to her in an aggressive voice, while drinking from a bottle of wine.
READ ALSO:
When the woman returned to the car to get the last bag of groceries, Greene approached the vehicle and aggressively slammed the passenger door and began to scream at the woman telling her to lock it.
The woman ignored Greene and went to walk inside, when he began barging her with his chest and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground.
Another woman ran over and grabbed Greene around his head in an attempt to get him away from his friend.
However police said Greene managed to place both hands around the woman's neck and began strangling her, making it hard to breath and causing red scratch marks on her neck.
The woman managed to push Greene off her and the pair began to argue.
Green then got into the driver's seat of his Holden Colorado and began revving the engine. Police said surveillance footage showed him reverse and speed forward toward the two women to scare them, almost five times before speeding off.
The next day police were patrolling Brisbane Street when they saw Greene's vehicle outside the Gest Inn Motel. He was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station.
He told officers he remembered being in the driveway, but had no recollection of what occurred.
Police said in fairness, Greene was not able to be interviewed due to his level of intoxication and mental health issues.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Bill Dickens said by virtue of his plea, he conceded he was intending to frighten the women, however it certainly didn't go to the extent or attempt to run them over.
The court heard Greene had completed the court's merit program, which Mr Dickens said had helped him address his long-standing alcohol issues.
"He's engaged with merit in a very good fashion, addressed long-standing alcohol issues, and connected with a whole lot of services which he was formally not connected with," he told the court.
"Through merit he's really seriously been able to move toward rehabilitation and very much reduce the risks of reoffending."
Advertisement
Mr Dickens asked the court to consider allowing him a community corrections order and a reduced period of disqualification, given his good driving record.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager accepted while Greene didn't come close to making contact with the women, he said it would certainly have "instilled fear". He highlighted that a vehicle is a weapon when used in a menacing way.
While he accepted the barging of his friend was at the lower end of seriousness, he did consider grabbing someone by the neck in a fierce matter a serious offence.
However ultimately due to Greene's lack of criminal history, Magistrate Olishlager believed the offences could be dealt with in the form of good behaviour bonds.
"He's a gentleman now in his early 70s and so I do place weight on your otherwise good record," he said.
"Clearly there has been issues relating to unaddressed substance abuse issues with alcohol.
Advertisement
"Clearly it's a long path in terms of addressing alcohol abuse, but you need to continue down that path."
Greene was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to undertake any alcohol counselling or treatment.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.