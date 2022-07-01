Daily Liberal

Dubbo tradie Travis Leonard has seen his workload increase as demand for tradespeople grows

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee and Travis from 'Travis of all Trades' have been kept busy with all the work they have received. Picture: Amy McIntyre

"An ever growing demand."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.