"An ever growing demand."
That's how Travis Leonard explained the need for tradespeople in the Dubbo region.
Mr Leonard became a tradesperson seven years ago and decided to start his own business 'Travis of all Trades' for the flexibility.
"The original plan was to find something a standard nine to five wasn't giving me, the opportunity to balance home and work life with less stress," he said.
"It wasn't exactly what I expected, it certainly has the flexibility but the stress is just now a different kind."
Mr Leonard said he also wanted to further his education and something he could continue to build on over the years.
He has seen his workload increase over the past few years with the lack of tradespeople in the Dubbo area.
"I'm very busy, it's a large work load with long hours and an ever growing demand," he said.
With this large demand Mr Leonard said they try not to turn people away.
"We love what we do and love working with customers to create their new spaces, but of late, when we tell potential customers the wait times, it is disheartening for both them and us," he said.
"I often worry that each generation has less interest, less support and less incentive each time," he said.
Mr Leonard had never considered doing contract work because it "usually comes with more hassle than it's worth".
With the lack of tradespeople in Dubbo TAFE NSW has been trying to "build a pipeline" of skilled tradespeople to support the demand and job outcomes in Dubbo.
"At our Myall Street Campus, we're offering courses in carpentry and concreting to hundreds of apprentices and trainees," a TAFE spokesperson said.
"Through a mix of theory and practical coursework, carpentry students learn everything from reading and interpreting plans and specifications, to constructing wall and ceiling frames for pitched roofs."
The spokesperson said the teachers at the Dubbo campus are connected to the local industry and are discussing the needs of businesses in the Dubbo area.
"We also review historical and current training plan data from Training Services New South Wales to assess local demand," they said.
Mr Leonard said coming home to be with his seven kids was the main reason for deciding to become a tradesperson.
"Coming from the mining industry, being away a week at a time had begun to take its toll," he said.
Mr Leonard did encourage other young people to join the profession.
"I think it's a great skill set, career and can be great if you work hard at it and make the most of it," he said.
Mr Leonard said there were many things to love about the profession including the overall satisfaction of completing a project for your client.
"The satisfaction of building something start to finish, the endless learning and growing with your trade, the customer satisfaction and relationships you build with your customers," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
