Listening to music, humming to a tune of a familiar song or singing the lyrics is now a form of therapy to lift the mood and jog the memories of elderly residents at the dementia care wing of Lourdes Hospital.
Pretty soon these elderly residents will let us hear them sing, as they form their own Dementia Choir group, a specialised interactive music therapy program that dementia counselor Anne Gemmell has recently introduced.
"This will be medicine for the brain, with the positive response to music shown to last for hours, or even days," Ms Gemmell said.
"I'm excited to get a community-based Dementia Choir up and running in Dubbo as I know this will help so many people."
Music has been found to be successfully helping people living with dementia gain the ability to express their emotions and recall their past lives, Ms Gemmel said.
Music therapy for people living with dementia was introduced at aged care facilities by the Arts Health Institute to help those living with it.
The AHI has found significant behaviour improvement in those taking part in the music therapy as they react with joy and excitement to hearing familiar songs, some get up to dance and sing the tune.
A social worker in the United States, Dan Cohen developed the idea of music therapy for people living with dementia. His concept was embraced everywhere and brought to Australia through the AHI.
According to Dementia Australia, an estimated 487,500 Australians are currently living with it and if medical and therapeutic interventions aren't sped up, their number will increase to an unprecedented 1.1 million by 2058.
It's not only the elderly who are diagnosed with it for there are 28,800 younger people living with it between the ages of 30s to 50s.
Many similar programs ran at other aged care facilities showed the benefits of the program significant for both people living with dementia and their families and carers.
"There will also be extensive benefits for the carers as well, providing them with respite time, while also improving the mood pre and post practice for the person living with dementia," Ms Gemmell said.
To bring the program to Dubbo, the elderly residents at Lourdes have been assisted by the NSW government with $42,240 funding to take part and form their own choir group, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
Mr Saunders visited Lourdes' residents on Thursday, as they showed him their artworks spread on the table while they painted sticks, cardboards, ceramic tiles and made colourful pieces they were proud to show their visitor.
"Dementia Choirs have been proven to decrease behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia, while also increasing socialisation during the music sessions," Mr Saunders said.
"These sessions will help improve the quality and interest of life for the patients by reducing levels of stress, anxiety and depression."
Mr Saunders said he was delighted and proud to assist in facilitating the funding for the Dementia Choir. "This is a fantastic initiative, and I'm looking forward to hearing it in action."
Ms Gemmel said there will be community events happening soon inviting the public to hear Lourdes' choir group perform.
Lourdes Hospital and Community Health Service provide free dementia counseling, advice and support for carers among its vital services.
Their service is available to 10 local government areas within the Western NSW Local Health District. Contact them at (02) 6881 3704 or contact My Aged Care and ask for dementia counseling at Lourdes Hospital.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
