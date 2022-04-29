news, local-news,

Orana Support Service has been recognised for its work delivering food and care hampers to community members in the region during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Dubbo-based not-for-profit is one of 34 groups to receive funding through the NSW government's COVID Regional Support program. Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said OSS would receive $21,000 to recoup costs incurred when preparing and distributing food, essential items and relief packs during the lockdown. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Orana Support Service wasn't the only group that went above and beyond to help isolated residents during lockdown, but it did distribute 5260 hampers and relief packs - the fourth highest number of any organisation in regional NSW," Mr Saunders said. "This financial assistance will help to cover some of the costs incurred, including fuel, couriers and logistics expenses." OSS partnered with Dubbo Regional Council staff at the Creo Café to turn donated food items into delicious meals, which OSS then distributed to those in need.

