news, local-news,

A third boy has been charged by police who allege a number of small fires were deliberately lit at Kmart last weekend. Emergency services were called about 3.50pm on Saturday after reports of a building fire at Dubbo Square shopping centre. Staff responded to a small fire in a store and immediately evacuated the business. READ ALSO: Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived and examined the scene. The fires were confirmed to have been deliberately lit in four different locations throughout the store. Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District were called and have begun inquires. Two boys - aged 17 and 12 - were charged on Wednesday and will appear before a children's court in May and June respectively. Following further investigations, a 14-year-old boy was arrested at an address in Dubbo about 4pm on Thursday. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with destroy property in company use fire. The teen was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court in June.

