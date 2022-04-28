news, local-news,

A second teenager has been charged after several small fires were allegedly deliberately lit in Kmart on the weekend. Staff responded to a small fire in a store about 3.50pm on Saturday and immediately evacuated the business. Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived and examined the scene. READ ALSO: The fires were confirmed to have been deliberately lit in four different locations throughout the store. Following inquiries, officers arrested a 12-year-old boy about 12.45pm on Tuesday, and took him to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with destroy property in company use fire. He is now before the court. After further inquiries, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy about 12.40pm on Wednesday, on Talbragar Street, Dubbo. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with destroy property in company use fire. He will appear before a children's court in May. Investigations continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/31e7e0ea-1a36-44ae-aa46-225b64de03ba.jpg/r4_0_1092_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg