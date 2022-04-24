news, local-news,

A Dubbo man in custody returned to court after being caught etching his name into the court dock. Andrew Doolan, appeared via audio-visual link in Dubbo Local Court after he was charged with intentionally marking the courthouse without consent on November 9 last year. According to court documents the 24-year-old was in the dock in courtroom four at the Dubbo Courthouse for a separate matter at about 11am, when he wrote his name "Andrew Doolan" on the wall using an unknown implement. READ ALSO: At the end of his matter, court staff noticed the graffiti and contacted police. Police obtained and reviewed CCTV footage from court of the incident, along with a statement from the registrar who was working that day. Police asked if he wanted to be interviewed in relation to the incident, which he declined. In court Doolan said he couldn't remember what happened, or how he etched his name into the wall. Doolan was convicted under Section 10A, with no penalty imposed.

