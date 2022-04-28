The Pub Test: Is a federal Independent Commission Against Corruption needed?

news, local-news,

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next few weeks as they campaign for your vote. That's why we've enlisted a panel of undecided locals who are putting the claims and spin each week through 'the pub test'. This week's question to the panel is about the need for a federal Independent Commission Against Corruption. Kaail Bohm, pharmacist and business owner We need an independent body that don't work in politics where people holding public office can be held accountable. We are concerned nothing is done and that is a real concern. We need this committee in place for when actual issues arise they can be addressed quickly and properly. There's no point having an ICAC if it cannot be done properly. What is the importance of investigations if nothing is done about it? These committees need enough powers to make changes. A case of reference is former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian [who resigned as premier after the ICAC investigation into her relationship with disgraced former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire]. What has happened to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty? Politicians should be held at same level of presumption of innocence until the courts proved they were guilty. We hold sports stars to account if they did something wrong and we have committees set up for proper investigation. In my profession as a pharmacist, the general public can make complaints and hold accountable any pharmacist who has done the wrong thing. It is investigated thoroughly and an outcome happens. The integrity of anyone holding public office is extremely important. Although as humans we make mistakes, some may have made mistakes and taken out of context. A person at heart maybe good and may have made a wrong decision. But a person of great integrity always makes the best decision. I'm not judging a person without knowing the whole circumstances. I'm horrified by the accusations [on Kiama MP Gareth Ward] and if I was to vote for him, I'd be happy if his case is fully investigated first. Ian Wray, volunteer and social justice advocate I think the Coalition needs to stop stalling and move forward with the legislation [establishing a federal ICAC and national integrity commission]. They all need to be held accountable and I support Labor in getting the legislation up and running as soon as possible. [We need an] ICAC with the right powers to carry out investigations as required as all parties at sometime get into positions which I feel need to be investigated, as they are prone to look after their own interests ahead of looking after what would be the best outcome for us all. They need to put what is best for Australia ahead of their parties' views and accept the views of the whole Parliament. That's what we put them all there for to get a good outcome for our country. Lorna Brennan, educator and welfare advocate We need a corruption commission for accusations of wrongdoings within the public service. It is disgusting that the Coalition has gone back on their election promise. Unfortunately I have very little faith in the whole system. It is riddled with insider deals, lining one another's pockets no matter which party is in power. But who will coordinate and preside over any investigations that are initiated? All I see is the anyone who becomes embroiled in the political system tends to go down the same road as so many others before them. They may start out with great intentions and good policies but they get ground down until they end up towing the same lines as before where self-interest and power mongering of the same huge corporations brings everyone into line with them to the majority's detriment. As I have said before, the gap between the wealthy and the ordinary families is ever widening and unscrupulous bodies, mega business who have no earthly idea (nor do they care to know) of how ordinary families live. Someone has to draw a line in the sand and wake up to these facts. Greed, self interest and power mongering has to be reined in and soon. Dawn Towney, Indigenous advocate We do need to create a powerful authority that will investigate the conduct of our politicians and public servants if they did something wrong while they are in office. Accountability needs to be held by all of them. There is no transparency when it comes to the reasons decisions are made. We seem to learn of the reasons after the fact, which does not allow fair advocacy nor understanding of the people that matter most, the general public. Khaled Taleb, abattoir worker and migrant The issue of corruption is the main reason that prompted me and many other Lebanese people to emigrate and flee to countries like Australia that might offer us our most basic rights, respect us as human beings, and secure peace and security for us. Undoubtedly, high level of corruption in any society is a reflection of the absence of good governance with a number of ingredients that, if present in any political system, would put a stop to corruption. Among these components are rationality in decision-making at higher level, transparency and accountability.

