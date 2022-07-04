Daily Liberal
Photos

Dubbo Public School holds Diversity Day to celebrate different cultures

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students and staff from Dubbo Public School were encouraged to wear traditional clothing on Friday for Diversity Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.