Dubbo is growing its multicultural area 19 percent faster than other regional areas in NSW according to Dubbo Regional Council Economic development and marketing manager Josie Howard.
Council's mayor Mathew Dickerson put that down to the hard work by one particular councillor.
Shibli Chowdhury.
Cr Chowdhury said that Dubbo was a very welcoming community and he had received lots of positivity from the local people.
"I believe the growth we have at this moment for Dubbo is due to large projects that need migrant workers," he said.
"We can use migrant workers and locals to fill all the positions."
Cr Chowdhury said that being multicultural allows newcomers to the region to see that there are already established multicultural groups.
"It gives them a bit more comfort to live here and settle here longer," he said.
With a proposed new multicultural advisory committee, Cr Chowdhury believes that through council they will be able to create different events, manage different multicultural groups and to be able to share their culture and food to others in society.
"I believe this will bring an understanding between the different cultures here in Dubbo," he said.
With a skills shortage around the state, Cr Chowdhury said it was important to look for workers and have them settle in town.
"We need to show that we can be a good example and to attract other people to come and settle in Dubbo, plus it could help other council's to adapt some of our policies and the things we are doing in our region," he said.
Cr Chowdhury found that when he lived in Sydney he didn't know many people but since moving to Dubbo he has made lots of good friends.
"Since I came here I've always gotten a positive vibe from the community and they have been very welcoming and provided positive feedback," he said.
Cr Chowdhury said that with support from council, he hoped they could continue to work together to make the town more liveable and positive.
"I want everyone, no matter their race to feel like Dubbo is their home," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
