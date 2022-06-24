Dubbo has a new tool in the battle against cardiovascular disease.
The cardiac catheter laboratory has opened at Dubbo Hospital. It's the final service to offered as part of the $150 million third and fourth stages of the Dubbo Hospital redevelopment.
Officially the lab welcomed its first patients on Wednesday, June 8.
It will be used to perform tests and procedures to detect, diagnose and determine the extent of, and also to treat, cardiovascular disease, including coronary disease.
For example, staff can use special imaging equipment to see the arteries and check how will blood is flowing to and from the heart. That can help diagnose blockages or other problems,
Western NSW Local Health District chief executive Mark Spittal said the opening of the lab - which will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at this stage - was a major step forward.
He said the continued development of cardiology services was one of the LHD's highest priorities going forward.
"Chronic disease remains one of the leading causes of death across Western NSW and developing services to help address chronic disease has been part of our plans for many years. Cardiovascular disease is a chronic disease," Mr Spittal said.
"We have high rates of cardiovascular disease, in particular, in our district so continuing to develop and strengthen our district-wide cardiology service with a focus on prevention and early detection is important to reducing that rate and improving the overall health and wellbeing of our communities, in line with our long-term strategic plan and goals."
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the lab would benefit patients across the entire region.
It's only the second to be established in western NSW. The other is in Orange.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the new lab would strengthen the LHD's ability to deliver co-ordinated health care across its district-wide cardiology service.
And there are big plans to continue growing the service.
"As the cardiac cath lab service develops it will move beyond just diagnosing cardiovascular disease to treating it as well, for example by putting stents in people's arteries, we have that scope to expand the service as part of the hospital's redevelopment plan," Mr Spittal said.
"The next phase of Integrated Clinical Services Planning for Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine is under way which will help us determine the healthcare needs of these communities and how our services and infrastructure may need to develop going forward.
"That allows us to plan effectively and seek funding that may be required over time, to ensure we continue to meet both the current and future needs of these communities."
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
