Dubbo Regional Council votes to give all councillors and the mayor a pay rise

By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:41am, first published 2:30am
Mathew Dickerson said it was always a bad look for council to vote on their own pay rise. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was "never a good look" for someone to vote on their own wage increase but that was the position Dubbo councillors were put in at the latest council meeting.

