Daily Liberal

Familial DNA collection program in Dubbo to help NSW police with historic investigations

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:49am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pop-up familial DNA collection centre is kept busy. Picture: NSW Police

Family members of missing persons across NSW are being are being encouraged to provide a DNA sample at a pop-up collection centre in Dubbo next week, as part of a program to assist detectives with historic investigations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.