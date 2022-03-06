news, local-news, news, Dubbo, hospital

Stages three and four of the highly-anticipated redevelopment of Dubbo Hospital have been officially opened on Saturday. The milestone coincides with the opening of the Western Cancer Centre, with the investments setting "a new benchmark for regional health in NSW", the government says. Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the new clinical services building would support the health needs of communities out west for decades to come. "Alongside the Western Cancer Centre, we're very excited to officially open the next stage of the $150 million expansion and upgrade to Dubbo Hospital," Mrs Taylor said. "The new Macquarie Building includes an emergency department, ambulatory care centre, critical care floor, as well as a new front of house for the hospital. "Construction of the hospital's new clinical building was completed alongside the Western Cancer Centre with both buildings opening to patients last year. "The new building also features vibrant murals, suspended artworks and paintings designed to create a welcoming space and provide a better experience for patients, staff and visitors at the hospital." Minister for Western NSW and Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the opening of the new facilities had ensured more jobs and training opportunities for hospital staff. "We've made sure our valued health staff have the very best facilities and the technology they need to continue to provide the highest quality care for patients," Mr Saunders said. "The new and expanded services offered at the hospital have enabled more staff recruitment and provided more training opportunities for existing staff, which benefits everyone and provides a boost to the local economy."

