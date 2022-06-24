Daily Liberal

Macquarie Raiders to host Daniel Mortimer's Orange CYMS in Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:58am, first published 3:05am
The performance of Josh Merritt (pictured) and opposite number seven Daniel Mortimer will go a long way to deciding Saturday's match at Apex Oval. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Josh Merritt hasn't been happy with his own performances so far in 2022 but the chance to go head-to-head with an NRL premiership winner is providing plenty of motivation for the Macquarie halfback.

