Josh Merritt hasn't been happy with his own performances so far in 2022 but the chance to go head-to-head with an NRL premiership winner is providing plenty of motivation for the Macquarie halfback.
Merritt and his Macquarie teammates are back at home on Saturday for a bumper Peter McDonald Premiership meeting with an Orange CYMS side led by Daniel Mortimer.
After battling concussion for much of the first half of the season, the man who won a premiership with the Sydney Roosters returned last round and helped his side score a commanding 56-10 win over Lithgow.
That win kept CYMS second in the Group 11 pool while the Raiders are fourth in Group 11, having bounced back from successive losses by defeating Nyngan last weekend.
Both sides feature a host of attacking weapons but the performances of the two number sevens will have a big say on how Saturday's crossover match finishes.
"I can't wait to test myself against one of the elites in the competition," Merritt said.
"He's played in the NRL for quite some time so it will be a challenge for myself but I'm looking forward to it."
The first half of the season has been a frustrating one for Merritt personally and for the Raiders.
The men in blue have won four of eight games this season and have struggled for consistency across matches and have had issues with discipline as well.
Halfback Merritt, like so many of his teammates, said his side has the potential to match anyone but the inability to put two clinical halves of footy together so far this season has plagued the Raiders.
Merritt was also critical of his own game but is determined to lift in the coming weeks as his side aims to start climbing the rankings.
"No, I haven't been too happy with my performances but hopefully I can pick that up this weekend," he said.
"I'm trying to get my kicking game a lot better than it has been. If we can get that sorted then we can play off the back of it and build a bit of pressure. Then come towards the end of the season we'll be alright."
Long-regarded as a player with one of the best kicking games in the western area, Merritt and his brother and halves partner Jai will look to provide the spark that has been lacking at times for the Raiders.
Captain-coach Alex Ronayne has made some changes to the backline, with Josh Nixon shifting from centre to fullback while CJ Ralph moves in from wing and EJ Fernando returns from injury in the number five jersey.
Regular fullback Blake Merritt has been named to start Saturday's game from the bench.
"If we can put two halves of footy together we'll challenge anyone," Merritt added.
"That's just been the hardest thing so far this year.
"We trained well last night (Thursday) and we're starting to gel more and we're slowly getting there but there's always room for improvement.
"We've got a good side on paper, it's just about putting it together."
While the performances haven't been what the Raiders have wanted up to this point, the clash with Orange CYMS provides a huge amount of motivation.
A powerhouse of bush footy, Orange CYMS won five Group 10 premierships between 2010 and 2017 before Bathurst Panthers gained supremacy and won back-to-to back titles in 2018 and 2019.
"We've been looking forward to this one for quite some time," Merritt said.
"They've been the benchmark with Panthers over in Group 10 so it will be a challenge for us."
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
