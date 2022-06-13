THE public will have a say on whether speed limits should be changed on regional roads, with the NSW government's Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety launching an inquiry.
One of the key topics it will look at is whether variable speed limits should be implemented on 110 kilometre per hour roads in rural areas, such as in the north-west of the state.
Advertisement
Barwon MP Roy Butler pushed for the inquiry, and said it felt like a sensible thing to investigate given the new technologies available.
"We've done a lot to improve our drivers and our cars have come a long way, we've got lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance and even fatigue warning in most modern cars to let you know when you're not sticking in the lane properly," he said.
READ ALSO:
"There's a lot we've done to make our cars safer, the tyre technology has come the long way, airbags and operating systems."
Mr Butler said between all of those factors, and the fact roads were typically safer these days, it would make sense to re-evaluate whether some speed limits could be changed to reduce travel time and increase productivity.
He was actually the one pushing for the inquiry, having promised to look into it as part of his campaign in 2018, ahead of the 2019 state election. Mr Butler said he had spoken to many people from around the state who would be in favour of higher speed limits.
"The feedback I've had from people that drive these roads is that they think it's worth having a look at whether or not there can be any revenue done of those speed limits if it doesn't have an impact on road safety and public safety," he said.
Mr Butler argued it could also be safer to introduce variable speed limits, given outback roads are often single lane and it can take a long time to overtake trucks at 110km/h, which means drivers are stuck on the wrong side of the road for a fair time.
Dubbo truck driver and road safety advocate Rod Hannifey, who confirmed he would be making a submission, explained the issue was a "double-sided coin".
On one hand, he believed speed limits should be increased for trucks on highways, particularly with four lanes to match cars at 110km/h. He said this would reduce the likelihood for cars to overtake, and would be safer with four lanes.
However on rural roads with two lanes, he said a speed increase for cars could only see more vehicles trying to overtake heavy vehicles more often and more regularly, which could potentially be unsafe.
"I've just come back from the Northern Territory and they have 130km/h speed limits up there. I didn't see a problem with that, particularly out there with remote areas," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I'd be concerned if there is too big a speed difference on major highways between cars and trucks because it creates that traffic friction, with cars forever catching up to a truck and overtaking it.
"If we lifted the speed limit only for cars, then those cars are going to be legally catching trucks a lot faster and a lot more regularly, therefore on a two-lane road they're going to be looking to overtake far more regularly. That would concern me."
Mr Hannifey said he would also be raising the concern about speed and signage, particularly for corners and off camber roads and increasing the speed for b-double trucks and road trains.
Advertisement
To make a submission to the inquiry on speed limits and road safety in regional NSW visit parliament.nsw.gov.au
Submissions close July 5, 2022.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.