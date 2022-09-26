Marrabinya patients and workers have once again spoken up to keep the Indigenous health service provider going at a second rally on September 23.
"We want Marrabinya to stay with our grassroots people," Sharon Ruby Dykes said referring to Western NSW Primary Heath Network's (WNSW PHN) decision to change service providers of the Integrated Team Care program.
Ms Dykes, a Marrabinya patient with chronic illness, said that Aboriginal Medical Services were "mainstream" and did not want to go to them for her specialist care needs.
Joining protesters' speeches was Greens candidate and general physician Dr Amanda Cohn from Albury.
As a health professional working in rural and remote NSW, Dr Cohn said she had "over and over again" heard of the "brilliant work" that Marrabinya had been doing since 2016.
She said had read statements by Andrew Coe, chief executive officer at WNSW PHN, and Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton on the matter. She questioned their "confidence" and their absence at 'Save Marrabinya' protests.
"Well-meaning, informed, caring people from the regional community have taken the time, the energy and the emotional effort to be here and to fight for this service," Dr Cohn said.
"Andrew Coe and Mark Coulton need to sit down with you and explain why they are so confident that the change won't be any worse for our regional patients."
"The proof the consultation wasn't good enough is that you are all here."
She said the decision was "not fair", and that a program like Marrabinya was "closing the gap".
Federal member Mark Coulton has previously said he had to take the WNSW PHN's decision at face value and is not "privy to the finer details" of the revised program.
He has also said he was not in Dubbo during protests due to prior commitments and would meet with any patient or concerned constituents if they requested a meeting through his office.
Dr Cohn and manager of Marrabinya in Dubbo, Donna Jeffries have alleged that WNSW PHN's revised Integrated Team Care program cut funding for servicing patients. They said there would be more funds allotted for "management" and "administration" than supplementary services like travel and accommodation for chronically ill patients.
"I understand some of those [new service providers] are Aboriginal Medical Services but... the maths show us that fewer dollars are going towards the actual services for the patients," Dr Cohn said.
According to Ms Jeffries, WNSW PHN contracts being issued to Aboriginal Medical Services say only 40 per cent of the total budget needs to be spent on supplementary services.
"Under the Marrabinya model we have always allocated a minimum of 50 per cent of the total budget to be spent on supplementary services for clients," Ms Jeffries said.
"How can less money for supplementary services provide better outcomes for Aboriginal people?"
Ms Jeffries said the total Integrated Team Care program across the region was worth approximately three million, and alleged the program had cut $300,000 on services for clients.
Under the Commonwealth's implementation guidelines for the Integrated Team Care program, WNSW PHN say they can only use three per cent of the total budget to support and develop the workforce, and eight per cent for administration purposes.
Ms Jeffries also accused WNSW PHN's top executive Andrew Coe of refusing to meet Marrabinya patients who have been protesting.
Mr Coe has declined to comment on the allegations until he meets with Marrabinya representatives later this week. His spokesperson has confirmed a meeting for September 30.
However, Ms Jeffries says she would not attend as it was also the first day of the NSW Koori Knockout.
"It's one of the biggest social gatherings for Aboriginal people in the whole year," she said. "Very few people would be able to attend this meeting [with Mr Coe]."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
