A family has been airlifted from a Dandaloo property inundated by flood waters.
The State Emergency Service picked up a family from the Narromine Shire property after the family requested help.
They also asked for feed for their livestock stranded on a paddock that turned into an "island" for the hapless animals.
The church and bridge at Dandaloo, south of Trangie, are also underwater, while some parts of Narromine, the main town just 59 kilometres from Dandaloo and half an hour from Dubbo, are experiencing flooding over 1.5m above the flood level of 5.5 metres.
"A number of families and properties are isolated and they have asked for SES to re-supply and we have delivered to them this [Sunday] morning," said SES western NSW zone incident controller David Monk.
"Their livestock is on flooded islands and they're running out of feed so our helicopters are flying in and out, dropping hay from the air because we can't go on the ground."
Mr Monk said the entire Dandaloo township area is "isolated cut off [from the main road]" and the only way to urgently bring in help is by helicopter.
The remaining families have been dropped off with food, medicine, water, and other essential items and those who want to get out are assisted by the SES.
"The families have been quite resilient and they have been moving cattle and checking their livestock are safe so they're certainly out and about," Mr Monk said.
The western SES is monitoring rainfall in the dams at Burrendong, Copeton, Chaffey and Menindee Lakes in coordination with Water NSW, Mr Monk said.
Inflow to Burrendong Dam is now over 130 percent capacity and will be crucial in the coming week when dam overflow is released because it can again raise floodwater levels at Narromine, Dubbo and Wellington, Mr Monk said.
Narromine's flood level affecting the outlying townships such as Dandaloo is 1.5 metres above, while Dubbo is 2.8 metres below the 5.5 metres flood level including Wellington sitting on the same level.
But with forecast rains coming through in the next few days, the SES has advised residents to be vigilant and to monitor flood levels in their areas, as well as safety on local roads.
Mr Monk said SES has advised residents around affected Central West towns to refrain from driving on flooded roads and causeways, even if they are familiar with their local roads.
"Right across Central West, a number of areas are still impacted by floodwaters and we're still receiving reports of people driving through floodwaters thinking that it's okay because they've done it before.
"But the roads are starting to deteriorate and we are seeing quite a number of flood rescues occurring as a result of people attempting to cross causeways then coming to grief.
"We want to remind people to stop driving into floodwaters, it might be inconvenient but it will save their lives."
In Gilgandra where creeks are overflowing, residents have been advised to avoid approaching nearby streams and creeks that swelled since the rains and to avoid driving on dirt roads that have been inundated with water until they have been declared safe, Mr Monk said.
To check roads that are closed due to floods around Dubbo, Narromine and Central West, click this link from Live Traffic NSW.
For information from the NSW SES on the situation in areas impacted by the flood, click this link.
