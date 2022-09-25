Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW SES providing essentials for families isolated by flooding in state's west

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A family cut off by flood waters was relocated from their home into Tullamore's township early Thursday afternoon by the NSW SES and NSW Rural Fire Service and more assistance is being provided for others around the region. Picture by SES Trundle

The NSW SES is supplying food, clean drinking water and medicine to several hundreds of families in flooded regions around the state's west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.