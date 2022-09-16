Going past 100 years as the strongest voice of Australian women, the Country Women's Association in the Macquarie region is celebrating it in a big way.
It wasn't a lavish birthday on Friday but there was a vow to continue the fight the same way their earliest predecessors did a century ago to improve the living conditions of women and their families in country towns.
The scones, cream, jam, and tea were spread out on the table at the Macquarie Library in Dubbo where CWA members from towns in the east, west, north and south of the city gathered to look back on how they helped drive changes in country towns.
"We've gone a bit more than scones, but scones are our backbone, of course," CWA state vice president Bronwyn Dunstan, who came to town from her home in Singleton, said.
Mrs Dunstan is president of CWA Hunter River's 24 branches, one of the largest branches in NSW along with the Macquarie region's 14 branches representing towns in Dubbo-Orana, far west, and central west.
"We've done a lot of advocacy and we're still on to discussions with the government about improving our roads, local hospitals, schools, and maternity wards at our hospitals," she said.
"Anything that is the lack of it, we take it up to the government and we've got policies on a lot of issues, we can stand up to them and have our say."
The issues they've successfully fought for in the last decades of the CWA's century are "much wider in scope", according to Mrs Dunstan, and within the CWA's perspective as the country's largest women's organisation," at least we're not any more fighting for the same issues for the next 100 years."
Macquarie region president Robin Godwin said in today's climate, the CWA is reinventing itself to be "appealing to a new generation of younger women to continue the work of the CWA into its second century" while also "retaining the values of our grandmothers."
In the region, Mrs Godwin said, the CWA is seeking that the government speed up improvements to maternity and neonatal services in rural and regional areas, ensure better healthcare services, look into biosecurity measures to combat diseases and pests incursion on farms, road safety, and affordable social housing, particularly for older Australians.
Recruiting younger women in the region to join CWA has seen their numbers increasing in Dubbo and Collie, said Judith Reeves, president of the Collie day branch which has formed an evening branch, along with Dubbo, to cater to younger recruits.
"A lot of people think we sit down and have a chinwag and a cup of tea and scones. Well, we have our evening branch with younger women and they will have a bottle of wine and charcuterie," Mrs Reeves said.
"They will do meetings online instead of coming into the hall because they've got little children. They wanted it that way, and it's good to see them."
Dubbo CWA branch member Louise Martel brought along her mother, 92-year-old Barbara Capel to the birthday meeting to share her experiences having been a CWA member for 67 years, starting in outback Queensland before she came to Dubbo.
At the time, the Capel family lived out on a station near Longreach, and she was a member of the Morella branch and had represented the CWA members at state and national conferences.
Mrs Capel said she was among the mothers who lobbied for a hostel to be opened in Longreach for families from outback stations to use when they come to town.
"We did a lot of driving in those days, we lived 60 miles out of town. We learned a lot with CWA and it was the social interaction that was so important for us at the time because you are isolated out there," she said.
"The hostel in Longreach, our closest town, was our facility where women expecting babies had to be confined for three weeks before the due date. They could live in that house for they live out in the stations.
"I've used that house four times for my babies. We wait there [to have the babies] because if it rains, you wouldn't be able to go to town. There were no bitumen roads in those days."
In other news: 'My sister won't even hug me': Ex-health staff speak out
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson came to greet the CWA members who he described as "most wonderful volunteers".
"The CWA seems to be going very strong and seems to have a lot of projects going and for everyone involved with CWA over those 100 years, it's fantastic," Mr Dickerson told them.
"And thank you for being the driving change in our community. There had been significant changes the CWA has driven in this community, our state, and the nation, please keep up your wonderful work."
The members heard Janice Stanford reminisce on the CWA historical moments in the region since it was formed in 1922, with Mrs Grace Weston as the first president named on the record.
The first branch in Dubbo had called for a baby health centre at the time they formed because so many babies and children had died during World War 1, Mrs Stanford, president of the Terramungamine branch said.
While serving up scones with Karen McHale of Gollan branch, Hilda Newstead, of the Gilgandra branch, said they'd keep baking scones while advocating for changes.
"So many scones for the past 100 years and it keeps the friendships, it keeps us all together. The scones are just a form of keeping friendships, togetherness, and camaraderie," Mrs Newstead said.
"But you know we also do so much more, and we lobby governments on anything of our concerns and we raise these matters to relevant ministers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.