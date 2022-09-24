Moving by yourself to an unfamiliar place can be a big, scary decision for some people. If it wasn't for one diverse social group, many new residents in Dubbo say they wouldn't be able to call it 'home'.
Founder of See you in Dubbo, Tsukasa Hiraoka started the group in 2019 after moving from Sydney. Having lived in different places before she knew the difference social events and activities could make for new residents.
"I noticed in Dubbo there wasn't really that one simple place you could go to when you've just moved. Where you can meet new people, attend regular social events, and it's quite casual and open for everyone to join," Ms Hiraoka said.
When Kelly Sasavat landed in Dubbo last week, she was a stranger to the town. Fortunately, she met Ms Hiraoka through her airport shuttle bus service and was invited for a visit to the observatory with six other people.
Originally from Thailand, Ms Sasavat said she felt comfortable knowing that there were people from other cities and countries who had moved to Dubbo for a new beginning.
"Having someone in the same situation... it's easier to talk. I'm more relaxed now that I met new people and had a chat," Ms Sasavat said. "It's looking good."
See you in Dubbo has over 1,600 members on Facebook. They organise a variety of events like morning walks, trivia nights, book club, social soccer, picnics, barbeques, road trips and hikes.
When member Stephanie Toll moved to Dubbo from Newcastle, she immediately began looking for groups to join and events to go to. She heard out about See you in Dubbo's Sunday river walks on Facebook.
However, she couldn't go because of the COVID-19 lockdown. She found her first six months in Dubbo to be difficult and had even considered leaving. But after lockdown lifted, she religiously attended every event the group put up.
"I hated Dubbo. I don't think if I had met Tsukasa, went to the walks and met people [that] I would still be in Dubbo. I think I would have left," Ms Toll said.
The best thing about the group is that you feel like you're "always travelling", according to its founder.
"You're constantly meeting new and different people. People who have lived in Dubbo all their lives to people who've arrived just yesterday, people passing through, and people with families," Ms Hiraoka said.
"It's made Dubbo a really fun place to live."
Having a healthy social life is really important to her, and wanted it to be available to everyone.
"Hopefully this group is something that anyone can join in and feel accepted and welcomed," Ms Hiraoka said.
Mahnaz Khademi made the move from Shiraz, a large city in Iran, to Dubbo without her family. She found friends in the Iranian community here and they all joined the group.
"[See you in Dubbo] has helped me and my friends feel less alone. We see people from different backgrounds and we're all far from our countries," Ms Khademi said.
She also said she had been able to meet Indigenous people and learn about Wiradjuri culture through the group.
Some members, like Mehdi Nazari, have grown up in Dubbo. He already established network here, but he said the social group introduced him to interesting people he would have never crossed paths with otherwise.
"Tsukasa has done a great job with this group... in terms of getting people together and making them feel comfortable," Mr Nazari said.
Group members don't feel like they have to go to every event, but certainly feel welcome each time they attend.
As the group grows, members suggest new things they would like to do. Each week in the See you in Dubbo calendar varies and there's something for everyone.
Naser Razaei, another group member, is a big fan of the group's football games on Mondays.
"My friends are busy during the week... but See you in Dubbo, always free," Mr Razaei said.
Trivia night organiser, Idishta Nabi, said the group has made her life "overwhelmingly amazing".
"In this group we all create a sense of community and familiarity with each other," Ms Nabi said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
