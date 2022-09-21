'I'll get ya': Man embarks on harassing tirade against neighbours, throwing a cat and threating female officers

A Dubbo man who went on a violent rampage toward his neighbours at a pub in Wongarbon before throwing a cat and threatening two female police officers has been warned "alcohol is no excuse".
Luke Glase, 40, was at the Ploughman's Rest tavern in Wongarbon on July 9 this year when he approached two of his neighbours.
The two men were sanding near the outdoor fireplace when Glase approached them and began discussing motorbikes.
Glase said to one of the men "do you know who I am? I am the man who lives across the road", before making comments about their father calling him a "weak c--t".
"He won't fight me, I will pull him out and bash him," Glase said to the men, before he picked up a piece of paper and hit one of the men across the face with it.
Glase went on to tell the men he was going to follow them home. One of the men informed bar staff before calling their father and police. The other man got up to leave, when Glase stood directly in front of him and said "I am going to bash you tonight".
The two men left and returned home to wait for police. The men were unable to identify Glase, but pointed to him when officers arrived.
Glase refused to provide his details, and began shouting at the men "get the f--k out here and have a crack then you boys".
Police positioned themselves between Glase and the men, however he continued to hurl abuse at them to come and fight him.
Officers moved Glase away from the home, however while speaking to them he picked up a cat that belonged to the pair's mother.
Police said Glase applied considerable pressure to the animal pushing it to the ground, before picking it up and hurling it through the air "a considerable distance". These actions, police said would have caused pain and injury as a result.
The animal cruelly charge alone is enough to send you to jail. This court does not tolerate cruelty to animals whatsoever.- Magistrate Roger Prowse
Glase was placed under arrest for his continued offending, when he pulled away from police attempting to handcuff him. He moved toward police shouting when officers deployed capsicum spray, which they said had no affect on Glase and attempted to leave.
Police followed him, but as they tried approaching him from behind, Glase swung his arm at one of the female officers narrowly missing hitting her in the head. He ran toward his home and shut the front gate, while continuing to scream abuse at the officers.
Glase made several attempts to go back over to the two men's home screaming "I've had enough of you c--t's, f--k off".
The officers again deployed capsicum spray which still had no effect on Glase. As a result the officers tasered him to prevent him attending his neighbour's home.
He continued to shout out "you c--t's, I'll get ya, I'll get ya", when further police arrived. He was eventually handcuffed and taken to Dubbo police station.
However while in custody, Glase continued to shout at police and bash the back door. At one point he told one of the officers "wait till this is finished tonight, and I'll come and get ya. I know where you live, I would be scared if I were you".
Supported by his partner, Glase appeared in Dubbo Local Court last week where he pleaded guilty to two counts of stalk and intimidation, one count of common assault, resisting and assaulting police, intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty and animal cruelty.
Defence solicitor Luke Clarke tendered a number of character references to the court ahead of sentencing.
Concerned about that the threshold for a custodial sentence may be crossed, Mr Clarke tried explaining alcohol was a significant factor, and his client "didn't know what he was doing".
However Magistrate Roger Prowse interjected noting alcohol is not an excuse for his behaviour and the threshold was "obliterated".
The case was adjourned for a sentencing assessment report to be prepared for the court.
"Having read the material, the animal cruelly charge alone is enough to send you to jail. This court does not tolerate cruelty to animals whatsoever," Mr Prowse said.
"The material handed up trying to extricate yourself from your own behaviour, can only go so far."
The matter will return to court for sentence in October.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
