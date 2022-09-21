Daily Liberal
Luke Glase pleads guilty to string of offences including throwing a cat and threatening police

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 21 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 7:00pm
'I'll get ya': Man embarks on harassing tirade against neighbours, throwing a cat and threating female officers

A Dubbo man who went on a violent rampage toward his neighbours at a pub in Wongarbon before throwing a cat and threatening two female police officers has been warned "alcohol is no excuse".

