A Wellington woman armed herself with a golf club and smashed the windscreen of her mother's car after being asked to repay $10.
Samantha Ann Gray, 27, appeared in Wellington Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to recklessly destroying property and being armed with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.
According to police the incident unfolded after Gray's father attended her home about 10.30am on October 30 last year to collect $10 he believed she owed him.
A heated argument broke out about the money being owed when the pair engaged in a physical altercation where a number of punches were exchanged, police said.
READ MORE COURT AND CRIME:
It was during the altercation that Gray grabbed an iron golf club and approached her father who was seated on a bed. Her father left and returned home.
A short time later Gray - armed with the golf club - walked to her parent's home where she began hitting her mother's white Ford Fairlane with the golf iron.
Police said it made impact with the vehicle a number of times however ricocheted off the vehicle, before Gray walked to the rear of the Fairlane and used the club to shatter the windscreen.
Her mother contacted police.
Gray walked to Wellington police station to hand herself in when she was placed under arrest. She made full admissions to what occurred and provided officers with details of the incident.
Police were speaking to Gray in custody about the incident, when they said she made a spontaneous comment saying "I hit him in the hip or leg area, I was aiming for his head".
Police attended Gray's parents home and said they were unwilling to cooperate but provided statements. Police saw and took photos the damage to the rear windscreen of the Fairlane which was still parked in the driveway.
In court on Tuesday defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen argued the offence fell in the low range of objective seriousness, and asked the court to consider imposing a community corrections order, as Gray had demonstrated "strong prospects of rehabilitation".
He said Gray had completed the merit program, which reported personal experiences of childhood instability and domestic violence. However it had referred Gray to multiple programs to help her engage with drug and alcohol counselling.
Mr Nguyen said Gray had since engaged with the Barnardos Australia - a family support service which reported she is "doing well".
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager said the damage to the vehicle was not going to be "particularly cheap" for the repairs, and noted the seriousness of her weapon citing it could cause "significant harm".
However Mr Olischlager recognised Gray was now engaging with programs to assist her drug and alcohol abuse.
"The merit report indicates you are certainly willing and hopeful to address these issues," he said.
Mr Olischlager accepted Gray faced hardships in her childhood, however warned she can't "be another cycle of domestic violence" and needed to be a role model for her children to protect them from the types of behaviours she experienced.
Gray was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, to be supervised by community corrections in Wellington.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.