Samantha Ann Gray convicted in Wellington court after smashing mother's car with golf club

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 6:30pm
Samantha Ann Gray was convicted in Wellington Local Court after arming herself with a golf club and smashing mother's car. Picture: File

A Wellington woman armed herself with a golf club and smashed the windscreen of her mother's car after being asked to repay $10.

