Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Anthony James Kaperonis fronts Wellington court after crashing car into tree while high on cannabis

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony James Kaperonis fronts Wellington court after crashing car into tree while high on cannabis. Picture: File

A Coolah shearer is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a tree while high on cannabis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.