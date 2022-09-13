Man attends former girlfriend's home and smashes new partner's Subaru

A Dubbo man who attended his former partner's home and began smashing her new partner's car, had just taken drugs at the time according to police.
Blake Stephen Riley, 29, parked his vehicle about two blocks away before walking to the women's house about 11pm on January 13 this year.
The woman was in the lounge room with her new partner, when the pair heard a loud bang sound. The banging continued, when a neighbour saw Riley swinging something at the man's Subaru parked in the driveway, court documents tendered in Dubbo Local Court last week revealed.
The vehicle had damage to the front and rear screen window, boot and rear spoiler, court documents said.
The woman heard Riley yelling "F--king get outside, what the f--k are you doing. I'm gonna kill him, who is he?".
Riley continued to bang on the garage door while yelling "I will keep smashing this car until he comes out here".
The woman was terrified to the point she fell to the ground before calling her father, who made his way to the house. She called another friend on FaceTime, and told the man to call triple zero which he did.
The man hid in a small bathroom at the house, while the woman ran to another room. However Riley walked around the house and managed to get inside, when he made his way to the small bathroom where the man was hiding.
Riley attempted to open the bathroom door, but was unable to, and while he tried to use his shoulder to barge open the door, he was unsuccessful.
Police arrived a short time later to find the woman hysterical and distressed inside, while Riley had fled the scene.
Riley's vehicle was found parked 400 metres from the woman's home where officers waited for him to return. While police were waiting they sighted Riley nearby, but he managed to run away and avoid being apprehended.
Officers later searched his vehicle and found 10.6 grams of cannabis leaf and 0.36 grams of methylamphetamine in resealable bags. The driver's seat was also tilted to a 45 degree angle, which the crown argue when occupied was directly looking into the front of the woman's home.
Riley attended the police station the next morning where he was arrested. During an interview with police he admitted to taking the drug ice before attending the woman's home.
In Dubbo Local Court last Thursday defence lawyer Carmen Just entered pleas of guilty on Riley's behalf. Riley pleaded guilty to six charges including contravening an AVO, destroying and damaging property, entering enclosed land with the intention to commit an indictable offence, and a charge of stalking and intimidating.
He was also charged with a single count of aggravated break and enter committing a serious indicatable offence while armed, which was withdrawn by solicitor Phoebe Miley-Dyer on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The court heard Riley had been on two conditional release orders for different matters at the time of this offending, which would need to be called up to be re-sentenced.
Ms Just requested the case be adjourned for her client to obtain subjective material including a mental health treatment plan and a sentence assessment report to be prepared.
Magistrate Phillip Stewart adjourned the matter for sentence on October 20.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
