Blake Stephen Riley pleads guilty to attending former partner's home and destroying new partner's car

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
September 13 2022 - 6:30am
Man attends former girlfriend's home and smashes new partner's Subaru

A Dubbo man who attended his former partner's home and began smashing her new partner's car, had just taken drugs at the time according to police.

