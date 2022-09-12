L-plater who blew nearly three times the legal limit was also not accompanied

A 17-year-old learner driver from Cobar is among 37 people who were charged with drink/drug-driving offences during a state-wide traffic operation at the weekend.
Operation Fume ran on September 9 and 10, targeting drug and alcohol driving offences, and general road compliance across the western region.
The high-visibility operation involved officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol command, supported by general duties officers from local police districts.
During the operation, police conducted 1093 roadside drug tests, resulting in 86 positive drug tests.
Police also conducted 3971 random breath tests, which resulted in 37 people being charged with drink-driving offences.
Of note about 3am on Sunday - hours after the operation concluded - Nyngan Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a Mazda on Marshall Street in Cobar due to its manner of driving.
The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. A short time later the Mazda was found at the intersection of Leah and Brough Street, where the 17-year-old learner driver was arrested.
Following a positive roadside breath test, he was taken to Cobar police station where he returned a reading of 0.133.
He was charged with a police pursuit, driving dangerously, mid-range drink driving and being a learner not accompanied by a licenced driver.
The teenager's licence was immediately suspended and he was granted conditional bail to appear at Cobar court on September 28.
Police also caught a 22-year-old green p-plater drunk behind the wheel with a reading of 0.229 at Orange.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District stopped the man in his Ford Escape about 8.10pm on Saturday night.
He was handed a future court attendance notice, charged with high-range drink driving and driving while disqualified. He will appear at Orange Local Court on October 13.
Western Region operations manager, Superintendent Luke Rankin said these operations ensure there is no complacency on the road and that the right choices are made.
"Consuming alcohol or drugs impairs your ability to operate a road vehicle and can lead to life-changing consequences," he said.
"The message is simple, keep to the speed limit, wear a seatbelt, and a helmet for motorcyclists, having a plan B to get home safely if you are drinking, and focusing on the road.
"Officers attached to the Western Region command will continue to provide safer regional roads across our region."
Police said the community could expect similar operations within the command in the future.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
