L-plater taken to Cobar police station during police weekend traffic blitz Operation Fume

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:38am
L-plater who blew nearly three times the legal limit was also not accompanied

A 17-year-old learner driver from Cobar is among 37 people who were charged with drink/drug-driving offences during a state-wide traffic operation at the weekend.

