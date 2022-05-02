news, local-news,

Wilba the Empowerbus, a new bus service started this year for the Dubbo community by local resident Tsukasa Hiraoka, aims to fill gaps in local transportation. Ms Hiraoka, a former lawyer and youth worker, had observed a lack of transport options which prevented some locals from meeting regular commitments like work, education, and health consultations. "I used to work in the justice system and I identified gaps in transport which made it harder for people to access essential services like going to work, attending important appointments, and even education opportunities," she told the Daily Liberal. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I wanted to create something that was really flexible but also affordable for people who don't have their own cars." Ms Hiraoka said the main purpose was to help people who don't have access to reliable transportation. "The current public transport system doesn't meet a lot of the community's needs... which is why I wanted to create something that would be interactive, between passengers and transport organisers, so it could be flexible." "It's not a private hire like taxis or Uber, this is a transport service where people can jump on and off anytime." According to Ms Hiraoka, the service is unique in its function because it takes existing transport options into account. "I call it custom made bus routes that provide transport solutions. People can come to us with their transport issue, and we would work with them and already available services. If there's already a bus route in place, I would 100 per cent recommend that first. If it's completely private hire, I would recommend taxis. We come in where neither public nor private services can meet the person's needs, and develop new bus routes that can be shared by other people." The Wilba bus service currently caters to 40 local residents, and can ferry 11 passengers at a time. Tickets start from $3 a trip. Workers at the Fletcher International abattoir, one of Dubbo's largest employers, have found the service helpful as public transport is lacking in the area. Wilba also has an airport drop and pick-up service on weekdays for $5 per passenger. Locals are invited to inquire about new bus routes through their website wilba.com.au or by messaging 0493 252 207. Wilba the Empowerbus is also on Facebook and Instagram. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175630965/fec1e2ab-5cbe-4aa0-955b-a3012a1922d9.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg