Dubbo Regional Council have unanimously agreed to apply for a permanent special variation to their rates for 2022/23. An additional one off payment wroth $642,574 of income will be received if the special variation is approved. The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has advised that it will accept and process an additional round of 2022/2023 ASV applications from councils. DRC Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood stated that the additional revenue they received would be going toward road maintenance activities. Councillor Joshua Black said it was important community rate payers understood that the possible 2.3 percent rate rise is what "keeps the lights on and the potholes filled in". Cr Pamella Wells was very happy to hear that the funding would go towards Dubbo roads. "I welcome the additional funds for roads, given the weather systems we've had over the past 12 months, this is a great thing to see," she said. Mr Wood said that IPART worked with the State Government to create a one off, rate cap. "IPART normally doesn't change the rules," he said. "With a rate increase of 2.3 percent, that doesn't mean that individuals will go up and irrespective of the growing population, the pie can only grow by 2.3 percent." READ MORE: The rate peg of 0.70 percent will reduce the level of funding available for the maintenance of essential assets and the provision of community services in future years. In a report by Dubbo Regional Council's Director Organisational Performance Dean Frost, it stated that due to "the uncertain economic climate in 2020, Dubbo Regional Council took a conservative approach and used a rate peg of 2.3 percent, including the population growth factor, in the adopted 2021-22 Long Term Financial Plan." For the 2022/2023 financial year, Dubbo Regional Council's rate peg as advised by IPART is 0.7 percent and this is estimated to be approximately $642,574 less than if the rate peg had been 2.3 percent. "A 0.7 percent rate peg will provide around $270,000 in additional funding for Council to maintain essential community infrastructure with a gross value of $1.882 billion, being the infrastructure held in General Fund only, and the expected increase in 2022/2023 insurance and electricity costs alone will likely be double the rate peg amount, if not more," the report stated.

