The Orana Mid-Western Police District has welcomed three new recruits. Probationary constables Sol Brownlow and Tiffany Handley will hit the beat in Dubbo, while probationary constable Stephen Selby will be based at Gilgandra. The three new recruits arrived for their first day of work at Dubbo Police Station on Monday, after completing months of training at the police academy in Goulburn. Probationary constable Selby said it's the diversity of the role, which inspired him to embark on his career as a police officer. "I wanted to make a difference, as cliché as it sounds," he said. READ ALSO: "I wanted to be working in a job that would be dynamic, challenging and work within a community, not just being someone that goes to work every day, something where every day's different." Despite coming from the Central Coast, he said he was excited to hit the streets of Gilgandra. "It's a bit of a sea change for me, I've spent very little time away from the coast in 30 years, so its different but I'm excited," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting to know the community, especially in Gilgandra, it's such a small little town from what I'm used to." As a local Dubbo woman, probationary constable Handley said becoming a police officer had always been her dream, with a goal to become part of the highway patrol team. "I get very passionate about road safety," she said. "I wanted to come home too, my kids are here, and I know the town." A desire to contribute to the community and help others had also been strong motivators that attracted probationary constable Brownlow to relocate from the Northern Beaches to Dubbo. "I just enjoy helping people and it seemed like a good job, and I always wanted to move out from the city to the country," he said. "It's a bit of a change, but the career suited me and what I wanted to do, and I also wanted a bit of a challenge." He said he was looking forward to hitting the streets to meet the community. "I'm looking forward to having a chat with the community out here, and getting to know who we're working for," he said. As the rookies hit the beat on Monday they were welcomed by Orana Mid-Western acting superintendent Mark Fehon who said their placement was excellent for the district. The first day was an induction, but from day two, they'll be hitting the streets paired with a senior officer as they begin their on-the-job training. The new recruits will also complete the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable. The three recruits were part of class 352, which included 142 men and 60 women. Police Commissioner Karen Webb welcomed the latest intake of probationary constables of all ages and backgrounds. "An effective police force is one that is made up of all ages, genders and backgrounds," she said. "Our police respond to all forms of crime, support victims of all ages and backgrounds, and engage with all types of communities. "A career in policing can be extremely varied and each day can be unpredictable, but it's also so rewarding to know that you've come to work to help others."

