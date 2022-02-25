news, local-news,

Dubbo's probationary constables have been put through their paces to receive their fitness accreditations. On Wednesday two teams of Orana Mid-Western Police District probationary constables took on a variety of agility and endurance activates, as well as the beep test where they had to make it past level seven. The physical capacity test is important for probationary constables to progress to the rank of constable. District Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan said the tests were designed to replicate the physical stresses encountered during a policing career. READ ALSO: "On your journey as a police officer there are a number of gateways to progress, and one of them at the end of your probationary period is to ensure you have the physical fitness that enables you to do the work of a police officer safely," he said. The district commander also joined in on the fitness test at the PCYC, to highlight the important role fitness plays throughout an entire policing career - not only for physical health, but mental health also. "As the leader of the command, it's really important to show that I do what I say I do," he said. "Policing is really an occupation that puts you in harms way, not only physically but also mentally. I talk to my team about things they can do to ensure that they are resilient on this journey that policing will take them on." He said it was also important for stress management to have healthy outlets, including being involved in the community. "When you think about it, If you're only surrounded by police officers and you're talking about policing, that can contribute negatively to your mental health so its really important they can have that connection." The fitness capacity tests are usually re-taken within 12 months of employment after graduating from the NSW Police Academy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/535f47ab-4ea0-4dd6-87bb-769d588495c2.jpg/r0_90_3600_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg