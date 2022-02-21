news, local-news,

A teenager wasn't in the Christmas spirit when he was captured on CCTV damaging the rotunda's reindeer decorations. The 19-year-old man from Lightning Ridge, was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court last week for his not so "Christmassy" act in December last year. The teenager and another man arrived at the Dubbo rotunda at about 9.30pm, when Dubbo Regional Council CCTV captured the two playing with various Christmas decorations. READ ALSO: Among them were a number of cut out reindeers attached to the poles. About 9.33pm the 19-year-old approached one of the green reindeers on the southern side of the rotunda. In footage he was seen to grab hold of its leg before he began vigorously shaking it, to the point where one of the antlers snapped off and fell to the ground. According to police, without a care the man continued playing with the broken antler. The two men were then approached by an unknown member of the public, when they fled the scene on their pushbikes. About 11pm later that night, after viewing CCTV footage, police located the teenager on Macquarie Street where he was spoken to in relation to the incident. The man initially denied damaging the reindeer, until he was told it was captured on camera. According to police, the teen told the officers he had only shaken it and did not mean to damage it. In court on Wednesday the man pleaded guilty to a charge of damaging property. While the man's defence lawyer said the reckless act was at the lower end of seriousness, Magistrate Gary Wilson said from a child's perspective is wasn't, and didn't seem very "Christmassy". The man was convicted and fined $100.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/6b4e75d1-fda9-405d-817f-29f115d2a528.jpg/r105_0_714_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg