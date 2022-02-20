news, local-news,

Narromine's former Girl Guides building has been destroyed by fire. About 5am on Sunday, Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Narromine and Trangie, along with the Narromine Rural Fire Service were called to the building on Meringo Street, which was completely alight. Hazmat from Dubbo along with NSW Ambulance and essential energy also attended. Residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze. READ ALSO: It took crews two hours to completely extinguish the fire. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said strong winds pushed embers from the fire onto neighbouring houses. A small grass fire also began in the backyard of a Nymagee Street property. "Water was sprayed onto houses to extinguish any embers," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Orana Mid-Western Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. It's believed the building was formally used in World War II and moved into the town following the war. The hall has been used for Girl Guides, and as an Indigenous place of worship.

