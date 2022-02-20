news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Collie on Saturday. Emergency services were called to Benda Bullagreen Road at Collie - about 80 kilometres north of Dubbo, after passing motorist reported that a white utility had left the roadway and crashed into a tree, about 12.10pm on Saturday. The driver of the utility - a 33-year-old man - died at the scene. READ ALSO: Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/797325a8-183d-47fe-b39b-440a863eb89c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg