Two people have been killed in a head-on crash between two road trains on the Kamilaroi Highway near Brewarrina. Emergency services were called to the Dodge Road bridge at about 7pm on Saturday night after two heavy vehicles crashed and caught fire. Both drivers died at the scene and are yet to be identified. READ ALSO: It's not yet known what the vehicles were carrying. The Kamilaroi Highway was blocked in both directions with local diversions via unsealed roads only. As of 11.41am on Sunday, the highway remained closed, with motorists being advised to take the Mitchell Highway and Arthur Hall Vc Way instead. This diversion is suitable for all vehicles and will add about 60 minutes additional travel time. The highway is expected to remain closed for some time as investigations into the crash continue and a clean-up operation is undertaken. Officers from the Central North Police District will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the Coroner. Anyone with information or dashcam vision relevant to this investigation is urged to call Brewarrina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

