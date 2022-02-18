news, local-news,

A series of crucial self-defence workshops will be held in Dubbo in early March to deliver an important message for Women's Week. Running from March 7-13, Women's Week is a celebration of females in NSW which occurs each year to also coincide with International Women's Day. The Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective was awarded a Women's Week grant, which will be used to hold workshops aimed to build women up. The Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective's Mark Noonan believes the 'Strong Like A Girl' self-defence workshops will be vital to building self-esteem, protecting physical and mental health, while also providing tips to help in a dangerous situation. "The key thing is as a collective our role is to make sure people who are victims of domestic violence or know people who are victims of domestic violence, have a way to get to support and connect to support," he said. "The workshops are just another way to do that sort of thing while also giving some wellbeing to people, helping them with their mental health issues and they also allow the women who are involved to build a bit of community with each other as well. READ ALSO: "The other thing about it in the context of Women's Week, the theme of it this year Break The Bias so the whole idea to give women the tools they need to start to remove things which are bias against them in society. "Not because anybody may be doing it deliberately, it's just systematically in society because of the way we've grown up. "Like you see on certain ads the language used saying 'you throw like a girl', that's just supplying biases into people." There are three dates for the workshops, with one being aimed at young women under the age of 18, one aimed at over 50s and the final being for those in-between. Mr Noonan is confident this Women's Week can be a bright spot after what has been a tricky two years. "Hopefully it can just lift people's understanding that it happens, certainly if you use a term like 'you throw like a girl' we don't really say it a way that we are being particularly nasty about but it does give impressions," he said. "It does make impressions on young minds and does make peoples opinions of the differences between men and women." In 2021, the Dubbo Regional Local Government Area was ranked seventh in the state for domestic violence related assaults. Tickets for the 'Strong Like A Girl' self-defence class can be purchased online via 123Tix.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/d1d419a4-b789-4ad5-a74f-4e9d3ca1127c.jpg/r10_699_4022_2966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg